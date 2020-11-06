Home Team Friday Week 12: Games and Scores

(WEHT)- Week 12 for Indiana high school football and week 9 for Kentucky high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
Games
Salem vs. Southridge- 6:00 p.m.
Castle vs. Bloomington North- 6:30 p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Linton Stockton- 6:30 p.m.
Perry Central vs. West Washington- 6:30 p.m.
Marshall County vs. Henderson County- 7:00 p.m.
Central vs. Memorial- 7:00 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:00 p.m.
(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)
