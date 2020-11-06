Home Team Friday Week 12: Games and Scores

(WEHT)- Week 12 for Indiana high school football and week 9 for Kentucky high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

Salem vs. Southridge- 6:00 p.m.

Castle vs. Bloomington North- 6:30 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Linton Stockton- 6:30 p.m.

Perry Central vs. West Washington- 6:30 p.m.

Marshall County vs. Henderson County- 7:00 p.m.

Central vs. Memorial- 7:00 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:00 p.m.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

