Home Team Friday Week 3: Games and Scores

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Week 3 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

Games:

Perry Central vs. Crawford County- 6:30 p.m.

Reitz vs. Jasper- 6:30 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Mater Dei- 6:30 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. North Knox- 6:30 p.m.

Southridge vs. North Posey- 6:30 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Pike Central- 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Tell City- 6:30 p.m.

Apollo vs. Central Hardin- 7:00 p.m.

Carmi-White County vs. West Frankfort- 7:00 p.m

Castle vs. Bosse-7:00 p.m.

Memorial vs. Central- 7:00 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton- 7:00 p.m.

Owensboro vs. Daviess County- 7:00 p.m.

Sesser-Valier vs. Fairfield- 7:00 p.m.

McLean County vs. Grayson- 7:00 p.m.

Boonville vs. Heritage Hills- 7:00 p.m.

Eldorado vs. Johnston City-7:00 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins- 7:00 p.m.

Mt. Carmel vs. Marshall County- 7:00 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:00 p.m.

Harrison vs. North- 7:00 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Ohio County- 7:00 p.m.

Union County vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7:00 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Princeton- 7:00 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Washington- 7:00 p.m.

Scores:

Perry Central- 0

vs. Crawford County-0

1Q

Reitz-7

vs. Jasper-14

2Q

Mater Dei-14

vs. Vincennes Lincoln-0

2Q

Tecumseh-0

vs. North Knox-21

2Q

Southridge-14

vs. North Posey-21

3Q

South Spencer-43

vs. Pike Central-0

2Q

Forest Park-3

vs. Tell City-14

2Q

Apollo-0

vs. Central Hardin-22

2Q

Carmi-White County-0

vs.West Frankfort-0

1Q

Castle-14

vs. Bosse-0

1Q

Memorial-11

vs. Central-0

2Q

Harrisburg-7

vs.Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton-0

1Q

Owensboro-35

vs. Daviess County-28

3Q

Sesser-Valier-0

vs. Fairfield-0

1Q

McLean County-6

vs. Grayson County-21

2Q

Boonville-6

vs. Heritage Hills-7

2Q

Eldorado-0

vs. Johnston City-0

1Q

Crittenden County-13

vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins-13

2Q

Mt. Carmel-0

vs. Marshall County-0

1Q

Hopkins County Central-0

vs. Muhlenberg County-0

1Q

Harrison-6

vs. North-15

2Q

Hancock County-0

vs. Ohio County-0

1Q

Union County-0

vs. Owensboro Catholic-0

3Q

Mt. Vernon-20

vs. Princeton-7

2Q

Gibson Southern-56

vs. Washington-0

3Q

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats