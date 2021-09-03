Home Team Friday Week 3: Games and Scores

Week 3 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
Games:
Perry Central vs. Crawford County- 6:30 p.m.
Reitz vs. Jasper- 6:30 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln vs. Mater Dei- 6:30 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. North Knox- 6:30 p.m.
Southridge vs. North Posey- 6:30 p.m.
South Spencer vs. Pike Central- 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Tell City- 6:30 p.m.
Apollo vs. Central Hardin- 7:00 p.m.
Carmi-White County vs. West Frankfort- 7:00 p.m
Castle vs. Bosse-7:00 p.m.
Memorial vs. Central- 7:00 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton- 7:00 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Daviess County- 7:00 p.m.
Sesser-Valier vs. Fairfield- 7:00 p.m.
McLean County vs. Grayson- 7:00 p.m.
Boonville vs. Heritage Hills- 7:00 p.m.
Eldorado vs. Johnston City-7:00 p.m.
Crittenden County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins- 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Carmel vs. Marshall County- 7:00 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:00 p.m.
Harrison vs. North- 7:00 p.m.
Hancock County vs. Ohio County- 7:00 p.m.
Union County vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Vernon vs. Princeton- 7:00 p.m.
Gibson Southern vs. Washington- 7:00 p.m.
Scores:
Perry Central- 0
vs. Crawford County-0
1Q
Reitz-7
vs. Jasper-14
2Q
Mater Dei-14
vs. Vincennes Lincoln-0
2Q
Tecumseh-0
vs. North Knox-21
2Q
Southridge-14
vs. North Posey-21
3Q
South Spencer-43
vs. Pike Central-0
2Q
Forest Park-3
vs. Tell City-14
2Q
Apollo-0
vs. Central Hardin-22
2Q
Carmi-White County-0
vs.West Frankfort-0
1Q
Castle-14
vs. Bosse-0
1Q
Memorial-11
vs. Central-0
2Q
Harrisburg-7
vs.Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton-0
1Q
Owensboro-35
vs. Daviess County-28
3Q
Sesser-Valier-0
vs. Fairfield-0
1Q
McLean County-6
vs. Grayson County-21
2Q
Boonville-6
vs. Heritage Hills-7
2Q
Eldorado-0
vs. Johnston City-0
1Q
Crittenden County-13
vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins-13
2Q
Mt. Carmel-0
vs. Marshall County-0
1Q
Hopkins County Central-0
vs. Muhlenberg County-0
1Q
Harrison-6
vs. North-15
2Q
Hancock County-0
vs. Ohio County-0
1Q
Union County-0
vs. Owensboro Catholic-0
3Q
Mt. Vernon-20
vs. Princeton-7
2Q
Gibson Southern-56
vs. Washington-0
3Q