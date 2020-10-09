Home Team Friday Week 8: Games and Scores

(WEHT)- Week 8 for Indiana high school football and week 5 for Kentucky high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
This page will be updated throughout the night.
Games
Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln- 6:30 p.m.
Heritage Hills vs. Southridge- 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Pike Central- 6:30 p.m.
Springs Valley vs. Perry Central- 6:30 p.m.
Jasper vs. North- 6:30 p.m.
Henderson Co. vs. Apollo- 7:00 p.m.
Reitz vs. Bosse- 7:00 p.m.
Central vs. Castle- 7:00 p.m.
Princeton vs. Gibson Southern- 7:00 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Logan Co.- 7:00 p.m.
Harrison vs. Mater Dei- 7:00 p.m.
Union Co. vs. Murray- 7:00 p.m.
South Spencer vs. North Posey- 7:00 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7:00 p.m.