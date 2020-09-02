Begle wins week #2 Home Team Friday MVP

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Forest Park running back Jake Begle has brought the Rangers a Home Team Friday MVP after a decade-long drought.

Begle became the first Forest Park player to be voted as the MVP since Ben Braunecker won it in 2010. The honor is well-deserved for Begle, who rumbled for 213 yards and five touchdowns to power Forest Park to a 41-12 win over Perry Central last Friday.

“The blocks were amazing,” Begle said of his week two performance. “Great holds, and I just saw open space, kept running, didn’t look back. I was just hoping I didn’t get tackled behind me, and I made it to the end zone every time.”

Rangers’ head coach Ross Fuhs said Begle personifies hard work for his team.

“Jake’s not gonna be a big rah-rah guy,” Fuhs said. “He’s not going to rattle any cages. He’s just a guy that’s going to lead by example, and the kids know that, and they follow in his footsteps.”

Begle and Forest Park are already off to a 2-0 start to the year, and they will aim to stay unbeaten when they host Tell City on Friday.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)