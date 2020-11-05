Guerzini wins Week #11 HTF MVP

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle head coach Doug Hurt described last week’s win over Bloomington South as the most complete game his team has played all year.

The Knights pitched a 28-0 shutout against the Panthers last week, but as good as the defense was, somehow Castle running back Peyton Guerzini was even better.

The sophomore running back defied his age last week, rushing for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help guide his knights to the 5A sectional championship this Friday.

Guerzini has been a force all year long for Castle, but his playoff prowess in Week #11 helped him capture this week’s Home Team Friday MVP.

“Great game all around,” said of the Knights’ win. “The whole team, special teams, offense and defense. I can’t thank the offensive line enough. They opened up a lot of holes for me, and I just ran through them.”

Guerzini has proven to be quite adept at that skill, a feat that’s even more impressive considering he’s only a sophomore.

“He’s special,” said Hurt. “He’s a very good player for us, and he’s given us a lot of productivity at a very young age. I don’t know that we’ve had a running back like that, ever. At least since I’ve been the head coach here. He’s just an outstanding player; hard nosed. He doesn’t say a whole lot; just goes about his business. So, really from that stand point, it’s a coach’s dream.

Castle will be trying to win its second sectional championship in three years when it takes on Bloomington North on Friday.

(This story was originally published on November 4, 2020)