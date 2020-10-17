Home Team Friday: North vs. Central (10/16/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Walmart hosts drive-in movie in Evansville
Video
Top Stories
EVPL locations to offer early voting
Newburgh Zombie Farm announces changes to Halloween events
Amy McGrath stops in Western Kentucky
Evansville executive order going into effect Monday
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Masters Report
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Memorial (10/16/20)
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Southridge vs. Forest Park (10/16/20)
Video
Home Team Friday: Reitz vs. Mater Dei (10/16/20)
Video
Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores
Gibson Southern rolls past Boonville
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Owensboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Vanderburgh County Health Department
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lewis D. Chaney’s Spooky Home
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bestside Toastmasters
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Hearing Aid Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Red Katie Wimsatt
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday: North vs. Central (10/16/20)
Home Team Friday
by:
Michelle Kaufman
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 11:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 11:00 PM CDT
North – 0
Central – 35
Trending Stories
Evansville executive order going into effect Monday
Video
Weather
COVID-19 cases reported at the Evansville Protestant Home
One injured in Friday afternoon shooting
Video
Sports