Home Team Friday: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper (10/16/20)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - In football, players are told to play with a “next man up” mentality. However, one Bosse football player is challenging that motto.

For Bosse’s Jana Baker, it’s next woman up. After playing some football in middle school, Baker joined the Bulldogs this year, and hasn’t looked back.

“A lot of people react differently with it," Baker said. "Like, they don’t believe me. When I first came out here, a lot of people thought I was manager or water girl.”