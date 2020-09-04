Home Team Friday Week 3: games and scores

(WEHT)- Week three for Indiana high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

This page will be updated throughout the night.

Games

Tell City vs. Forest Park- 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Gibson Southern- 6:30 p.m.

Crawford County vs. Perry Central- 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. South Spencer- 6:30 p.m.

North Posey vs. Southridge- 6:30 p.m.

North Knox vs. Tecumseh- 6:30 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Vincennes Lincoln- 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Mt. Vernon- 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Boonville- 7:00 p.m.

North vs. Harrison -7:00 p.m.

Jasper vs. Reitz- 7:00 p.m.