Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores

Week 9 for Indiana high school football and week 6 for Kentucky high school football is here!

This page will be updated throughout the night.

Games

Indiana:

Vincennes Lincoln at Jasper, 6:30 p.m.

Southridge at Forest Park, 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central at North Posey, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Mt. Vernon, 6:30 p.m.

Perry Central at Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.

Tecumseh at Crawford County, 6:30 p.m.

North at Central, 7 p.m. (Livestreamed Game)

Reitz at Mater Dei, 7 p.m.

Castle at Memorial, 7 p.m.

Bosse at Harrison, 7 p.m.

Heritage Hills at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Tell City at South Spencer, 7 p.m.

Kentucky:

Daviess County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.

Graves County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Marshall County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman at Union County, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Trigg County, 7 p.m.

Todd Co. Central at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Ohio Couny, 7 p.m.

Calloway County at Madisonville N.H. 7:30 p.m.

