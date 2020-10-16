Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores

(WEHT)- Week 9 for Indiana high school football and week 6 for Kentucky high school football is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
This page will be updated throughout the night.
Games
Indiana:
Vincennes Lincoln at Jasper, 6:30 p.m.
Southridge at Forest Park, 6:30 p.m.
Pike Central at North Posey, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Mt. Vernon, 6:30 p.m.
Perry Central at Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.
Tecumseh at Crawford County, 6:30 p.m.
North at Central, 7 p.m. (Livestreamed Game)
Reitz at Mater Dei, 7 p.m.
Castle at Memorial, 7 p.m.
Bosse at Harrison, 7 p.m.
Heritage Hills at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Tell City at South Spencer, 7 p.m.
Kentucky:
Daviess County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
Graves County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Marshall County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Paducah Tilghman at Union County, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Trigg County, 7 p.m.
Todd Co. Central at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Ohio Couny, 7 p.m.
Calloway County at Madisonville N.H. 7:30 p.m.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)