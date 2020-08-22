Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
“Severe damage” reported in Henderson
Top Stories
Washington woman dies in I-69 crash
Football games start with COVID-19 protocols
Video
Henderson Police investigating gas station robbery
Two armadillos walk into the Tri-State…
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Top Stories
HTF: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Bosse
Video
Top Stories
HTF: Boonville vs. Washington (8/21/20)
Video
HTF: Mater Dei vs. Central (8/21/20)
Video
HTF: 2 Minute Drill (8/21/20)
Video
HTF: Harrison vs Reitz (8/21/20)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/21/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hair Loss
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encouraging Reading
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Boys and Girls Club (8/21/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Organizer Amy Payne (8/21/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Movie Critic
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
HTF: Mater Dei vs. Central (8/21/20)
Home Team Friday
by:
Randall Parmley
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 11:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 11:16 PM CDT
FINAL
Central – 21
Mater Dei – 0
Trending Stories
Weather
“Severe damage” reported in Henderson
Suspicious person arrested
Video
Interactive Radar
Home Team Friday: games and scores