VOTE: Home Team Friday Week 8 MVP

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for Home Team Friday Week 8 MVP!

Your nominees are:

Brayden Malone (Gibson Southern)- 4 receptions, 55 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

Matt Springer (Southridge)- 115 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

Jay Smith (Reitz)- 130 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro)- 210 passing yards, 3 touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Adrian Stinger, Joey Pierre, Camden GasserDevin MockobeeJake Begle, Blake Mann, and Brady Allen have already won this season.

