VOTE: Week 10 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT) — Vote HERE for your Week 10 Home Team Friday MVP!
Nominees are:
Harold Patterson (Apollo)- 251 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns
Corithian Seales-Portee (Union County)- 143 rushing yards, 4 touchtowns, 1 interception
Mason Wunderlich (Mater Dei)- 201 passing yards, 4 touchdowns
Matt Springer (Southridge)- 100 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Ben Dalton, Adrian Stinger, Joey Pierre, Camden Gasser, Devin Mockobee, Jake Begle, Blake Mann, Brayden Malone, and Brady Allen have already won this season.