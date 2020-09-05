VOTE: Week 3 Home Team Friday Play of the Night

(WEHT)- Week 3 for Indiana High School football is in the books! Vote here for your pick!
Nominees:
Chase Taylor touchdown pass to Camden Gasser (Southridge)
Drew Foster pick six against Washington (Gibson Southern)
Josh Russell toss to Leo Collins (Memorial)
Mason Wunderlich touchdown pass to Ryan Taylor (Mater Dei)
