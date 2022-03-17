PORTLAND, Or. (WEHT) – Hoosier fans were ready for their Cinderella story this year, making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. They packed the University of Dayton Arena to watch the Hoosiers take down Wyoming in the First Four on Tuesday, but after a short turnaround, Indiana was not up to speed against Saint Mary’s.

The Hoosiers led early in the first half, but their exhaustion was evident as the Gaels went on a 23-7 run to end out the half up by 12.

The second half wasn’t any better…at all. Saint Mary’s ran with it and led by as many as 34 points. The highlight of the second half was an Indiana cheerleader who was hoisted up to retrieve the ball stuck on top of the goal.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to 12 points, followed by Xavier Johnson with 11. Saint Mary’s Logan Johnson led all scorers with 20 points.

This was the Hoosiers’ fifth game in seven days, while the Gaels had a 10-day break after their loss in the WCC Tournament title game.

Saint Mary’s blew past Indiana with the 82 to 53 final.