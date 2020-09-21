Hopkinsville’s Ruff Park receives renovations

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Ruff Park has been revitalized thanks to a donation by sparkling water company, Sparkling Ice.

The company decided to help out after learning about the EF-1 tornado that tore through the area earlier this year.

“This is a blessing,” says Hopkinsville Mayor Wendall Lynch. “You never know what is around the corner but when you are doing good work for your community and there is strength that keeps us together, good things will happen.”

As a way to say thanks, the mayor named Sept. 19 Sparkling Ice Day.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)