HTF Countdown: Week #1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Randall, Blake and Zane breakdown:

Memorial at Jasper

Mater Dei at Central

Castle at North

Evening everybody and welcome to the first Home Team Friday Countdown of the year. The rest of the crew is standing by ready to break down 3 of the biggest games of week 1 of the Indiana high school football season.

Let’s bring in the guys now. Our new guy. Blake Sandlin. And behind that beard, the guru of Evansville sports and the sports editor for the Journal Democrat, Zane Clodfelter. Fellas, lets get to it. The defending 4A champs open at Jasper, one of the new teams in the SIAC this year.

Blake, get us started with Memorial.

Yeah Randall, at Memorial it’s not a matter of rebuilding — it’s all about reloading… And there’s plenty to be excited about with this reload.

The biggest reason for optimism in the Tigers’ locker room can be attributed to senior quarterback Colton Pence’s return. Pence threw for more than 2100 yards and 24 touchdowns last year and is poised for even more this year. Pence is one of just five seniors for Memorial, so in order for the Tigers to survive Jasper, they’ll need to rely on a younger group to fill some key skill positions if they want to spoil Jasper’s inaugural SIAC opener.

There’s nothing harder to defend than the option and that makes Jasper a dangerous team to play on the road week one. The Wildcats have a talented pool of players returning to challenge the defending Class 4A champs and leading the option attack at quarterback will be Blake Mann, who changed positions late last year. Jasper is always strong up front and that hasn’t changed either. Look for Lance Dawkins and Isaac Day to be offensive threats, too.

Zane that’s when the Wildcats really took off. So good observation. Our next game heads to the Bear Den for Mater and Central. That’s this week’s live game. Zane, you’ve got Mike Goeble and the Wildcats, the Dean of the SIAC. This has to be the game of the week after the previous meeting last season that went down to the wire before Mater Dei escaped with a 10 -7 win at Central Stadium. However, there will be a lot of new faces playing for the Wildcats Friday and that inexperience wasn’t aided by the Wildcat scrimmage being canceled last week. Expect Mike Goebel to play multiple people about quarterback and running back to start.

If there’s one thing Central could count on this year it is experienced unfortunately for the Bears there won’t be much experience in key positions on office. But they returned three or four captains from last year seem to rely on that in game experience in order to avenge last year’s loss. On Friday players like senior running back Jake Boberg will have to be big on the ground. Well first year quarterback sophomore Blake Hertes must keep his composure in an emotional season opener. And again that is our live TV game this week. We can see it streamed on our website tristatehomepage.com tomorrow night at seven o’clock

Our final game has the North Huskies who had a breakthrough season last year. Really proving that they can play with anybody in the conference. For Castle, can they crash that season opening party Blake, I’m gonna start with you. And yeah, Randall if this is anything like last year’s game, it’s going to be a very fun night. Castle blew double digit lead last year to the Huskies in an overtime loss but there’s some key pieces that remember that loss and don’t want it repeated. Cameron Tilly will return for the nights at quarterback after a very promising freshman season. The defense is the straw that stirs the drink for the Knights. The Knights had three shutouts last year and will need to limit players like Capleton Presswood in order to win. I’m looking at seniors like Kenny Butler, Hayden Allen Niles Sutton to anchor the Castle defense tomorrow night.

Well, Blake, the Huskies showed big time improvement a year ago posting five wins for the first time since 2012. And North is trying to follow up that renaissance season this fall with talented Capleton Presswood back there’ll be someone to watch as both the back end receiver as North looks to replace the production void left by Dell McKinney’s graduation. This could easily be a postseason matchup so tomorrow’s game will be an early litmus test, Randall.

I forgot to mention that Zane is the sports editor for the Journal Democrat. That’s his day job. Zane. I’m going to assume that you’re going to be covering here to tools tomorrow night, and folks want to see that right up on Saturday morning. Yes, sir. Tell us a little about really quickly what to expect for Heritage Hills and Mount Vernon. We got about 15 seconds. It’s going be really interesting because Heritage HillS has Jacob Smith at quarterback. He’s a new guy. He has more of an arm threat as opposed to Cole Sigler in the past who was more of a runner.

Alright guys, as always great job. I’m looking forward to another fantastic season of Home Team Friday Countdown right here every Thursday night. Thanks so much.

And we’ll see you guys on the field tomorrow night. Eyewitness News Tonight will be right back

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)