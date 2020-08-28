HTF Countdown: Week #2

Evening everybody and welcome to week 2 of the Home Team Friday Countdown. The guys are standing by, ready to break down 3 of the biggest games on the schedule tomorrow night.

This week’s games are, Memorial at North, Southridge at Boonville, and Reitz at Vincennes Lincoln.

Lets bring in the fellas now. Our first game is North and Memorial. Blake do the Tigers bounce back from getting upset last week in their opener at Jasper?



They’ll have to if they want to avoid an 0-2 start. Memorial just could not find any rhythm last Friday against Jasper, losing 14-3. The defense was very good but the offense struggled. The 3 points the lowest output for the Tigers since a 10-3 loss to Castle in 2013. Colton Pence is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

North opened the 2020 season with a statement win over Castle and this week there’s another chance to pad the SIAC resume. The Huskies haven’t beaten Memorial since 2012 but that doesn’t matter to quarterback Ethan Brawdy, who had 205 total yards of offense and two touchdowns last week. He’ll be a difference maker tomorrow night without a doubt if North is victorious.

He needs to play like it tomorrow night

Game number 2, Southridge at Boonville. First time these teams have played in 47 years.

Zane, you have the Raiders.

Death, taxes and the Raiders being legitimate postseason contenders.

They don’t rebuild in Huntingburg, they reload and Southridge has plenty of momentum after dominating Linton last week with 260 rushing yards. The Pioneers will be forced to stop diverse players like Camden Gasser, Chase Taylor and Matt Springer. I like the Raiders a lot because of their versatility on offense.

For Boonville, it’s pretty simple. Get the ball to Devin Mockobee. The Navy bound senior running back is a long TD run waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. He had 200 yards and 5 scores in just over 2 quarters of work last Friday at Washington. Another night like that and the Pioneers have a great chance.

Our final game of the night, a pair of 2-0 teams, Reitz heads to Vincennes Lincoln. Remember. This is an SIAC game this year. Blake get us started with the Panthers.

Two words, Reid Brickey. The Panthers senior was Mr. everything for Cory Brunson last week. He had 115 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns in Reitz’s win over Harrison. He also threw for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Inman Field has been a tough place to win since my dad played for the Alices 40 years ago. Vincennes is my darkhorse in the SIAC this fall because Eric Vickers is calm but confident in the pocket with Quinn Miller and Jackson Johnson around him to put pressure on defenses. Speaking of defense, the Alices only gave up 158 yards to speedy Bosse last week



For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)