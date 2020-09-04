HTF Countdown: Week #3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Randall Parmley, Blake Sandlin and Zane Clodfelter breakdown:

Tell City at Forest Park

Central at Memorial

Jasper at Reitz

Good evening, everybody, and welcome to week three of the Home Team Friday Countdown. Blake and Zane are standing by and ready to break down three of the biggest games on the schedule for tomorrow night. This week’s games are Tell City and Forest Park, both those teams 2-0. Central takes on Memorial – that’s been the marquee game in the SIA the last few seasons. And another big conference game – Jasper will be at Reitz – both of those teams are also 2-0.

Yeah Randall, I can very much imagine that loss is fresh on the minds of this Tell City team.

Most of that team is back this year, and they’ve already started the 2020 season with a vengeance with two lopsided wins. They’ll need to play with a chip on their shoulders if they want to slow down Forest Park running back and Home Team Friday MVP Jake Begle. The Marksmen have already pitched two shutouts so far, and they’ll need that same effort if they want to stay unbeaten on Friday.

Jake Begle powered Forest Park to its first 2-0 start since 2011, rushing the ball 19 times for 213 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-12 victory over Perry Central. Fellow backs Daniel Eckert and Trey Toby combined for 181 yards, too. The Rangers didn’t attempt a pass and they didn’t need to. These two teams have similarities on offense, so it’ll come down to who can stop the opposing run.

Let’s jump over to the SIAC with Central and Memorial.

Central has been the most impressive overall team, outscoring its first two opponents Mater Dei and Bosse 83-0 combined. The Bears will have plenty of motivation against Memorial, looking to avenge last season’s sectional title game loss. Look for Central to keep it on the ground offensively as the Bears seek a 3-0 start behind senior backs Tory Evans and Jacob Boberg with Lincoln looming.

For Memorial, the defending champs have not lived up to lofty expectations early on. The 0-2 Tigers are still looking for their first win, and they’ll be hard pressed to get it this week against a tough Central team. If they hope to get rolling they need to establish a running game to help out quarterback Colton Pence—only 10 net rushing yards for the Tigers so far. I’m challenging a young Memorial offensive line to rise to the occassion tomorrow night.

Our final game in the SIAC is between two 2-0 teams in Reitz and Jasper.

This is a homecoming game for Tony Lewis and Jasper, as he returns to face his former school on Friday at the Reitz Bowl.

Both of these teams play contrasting styles, so if the Wildcats want to win they’ll need to play to their strengths. That option offense has been deadly with Blake Mann under center, so if they can keep the running game rolling and control the clock with long possessions, I like Jasper to come out with a win.

The Reitz Panthers had one of the gutsiest wins in recent Panther history last week after Jay Smith capped a 9-play drive with the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down to down the Alices. Now fellow unbeaten Jasper awaits, so keep an eye on Reid Brickey to keep the Wildcats on their toes. He helped Reitz rally from a 13-point deficit, running for a 29-yard touchdown before tossing a 10-yard TD pass.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)