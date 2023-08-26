HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week two play of the night nominees.
Nominee #1:
Jett Goldsberry keeps it on an option play, sheds a couple of tacklers and goes 75 yards for a Heritage Hills touchdown.
Nominee #2:
Owensboro blocks a Bowling Green field goal and Dereon Crowe scoops it up and takes 85 yards the other way for an Owensboro touchdown.
Nominee #3:
Ben Davies hooks up with Glenn Shane who makes a difficult catch and muscles his way into the endzone.
Nominee #4:
Castle’s Antonio Harris had a monster day, shedding a tackle and taking it 75 yards for a touchdown.