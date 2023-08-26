HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week two play of the night nominees.

Nominee #1:

Jett Goldsberry keeps it on an option play, sheds a couple of tacklers and goes 75 yards for a Heritage Hills touchdown.

Nominee #2:

Owensboro blocks a Bowling Green field goal and Dereon Crowe scoops it up and takes 85 yards the other way for an Owensboro touchdown.

Nominee #3:

Ben Davies hooks up with Glenn Shane who makes a difficult catch and muscles his way into the endzone.

Nominee #4:

Castle’s Antonio Harris had a monster day, shedding a tackle and taking it 75 yards for a touchdown.