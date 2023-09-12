HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The winners on Home Team Friday usually consist of teams that play together, execute, and have a few exceptional plays that help wheel them to victory, and this week was no different.

With so many top plays, there could only be one winner. Mount Vernon wins the top play of week four with a double pass.

The Wildcats broke out a trick play as Nico Burnett tossed it to Ryder Snodgrass, who fired the double pass downfield to Jackson Clowers, who dove across the pylon for the touchdown.

This week, the Wildcats will take on Forest Park at home, looking for their fourth win in a row.