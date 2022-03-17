INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – We’ve warned you that the madness has begun, but this wasn’t quite what was expected. Kentucky was back in the tournament after missing out last year, and it did not go as planned for the Wildcats. They were taken down by the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks out of New Jersey.

Big Blue Nation was strong at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but this game is one they’ll never forget.

It is a wild night for sure…

At the end of the first half, the Wildcats and Peacocks were all tied up at 37. Kentucky shooting 87 percent from the free throw line but only 29 percent from behind the arc. They went into the beak on a 2:39 scoring drought.

Second half, things started to come together with a 7-0 run. 3:23 left, the Wildcats went 4-4 on field goald and took the lead, but St. Peters came back with a big 3-pointer late to send it to overtime.

The first two buckets were all Kentucky. It was 75-74 but the Wildcats were outscored 14-4 in the final three minutes of the game.

“Just disappointed,” said head coach John Calipari. “I’m disappointed for our fans, because I know they are here en masse and they were shell-shocked like we all were, but I would tell them, we have got the greatest fans; that they travel, and we hate letting them down. I do as a coach and I know these players do…. But this team brought a lot of joy to a lot of us. Just hate that it ends this way.”

Kentucky was taken down by Saint Peter’s with the 85-79 final. Saint Peter’s will take on the winner of Murray State – San Francisco on Saturday in Indianapolis in the second round.