Humphreys wins Week #6 Home Team Friday MVP

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County has been getting MVP-caliber performances from quarterback Joe Humphreys all season long, but it took until Week No. 6 for the senior gunslinger to take home the Home Team Friday MVP.

Humphreys torched Marshall County’s defense last Friday, throwing for 411 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. The Panthers pulled out a 71-7 win over the Marshals to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Much of that success is correlated to Humphreys heroics, as he leads Kentucky in passing yards this season. However, he credited his week six performance to a complete team effort.

“It’s a great feeling to be nominated for anything like this; [better yet] to win,” Humphreys said. “But we performed great as a team, and defense played tremendous all night, getting stops and turnovers, and giving me more opportunities to do what I can do.”

Humphreys has been nominated for MVP several times this year. Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon was thrilled he was able to break through.



“Our football family really rallied around Joe,” Brannon said. “He’s put up big numbers all year. We felt like every week he’s had an opportunities to win this. We’re just thankful that he’s being recognized for what he’s done, and for what he and our team have done. We want to send a big thanks to the community, as well.”