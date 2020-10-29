IHSA votes to play basketball this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WEHT) There will be high school basketball in Illinois afterall.

One day after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker placed the season on hold, the Illinois High School Association voted to play this winter.

The IHSA released a statement that says in part, “The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.”

Practices begin on November 16th. The season begins on November 30th.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)