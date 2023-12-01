HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. (IHSAA) and IHSAA Foundation awarded over $32,000 to eight member schools with support to activate officiating curriculum as part of the Officiating 101 Program, and several schools are within the Tri-State.

Schools receiving the inaugural grants are:

Boonville High School

Concord High School

Mooresville Christian Academy

Mt. Vernon Senior High School (Posey)

Tell City Junior-Senior High School

Tri Junior-Senior High School

Triton Junior-Senior High School

Westfield High School

IHSAA officials state the Officiating 101 grant, designed to provide support for schools offering officiating curriculum to their students, awards funding to member schools through seat licenses of the RefReps curriculum. Grants range from $2,700 to $7,560, providing multi-year support for students to complete training in four IHSAA sanctioned sports each year. Each member school is given the opportunity to choose sports which need officials within their own communities.

Officials say upon completion of each sport’s curriculum, high school students will be prepared with the skills necessary to become an official and will immediately become employable. Students can apply for a provisional IHSAA officiating license in any curriculum they have completed, preparing them to officiate youth and community competitions. Upon graduation from high school, students will be eligible and prepared to become an IHSAA licensed official.

IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Brian Lewis stated he is grateful for the support and what it means for the next generation of sports officials and student-athletes.

“We are excited to support this inaugural class of grant recipient schools and bring this needed program to students around the state,” Lewis said. Without officials, we cannot have education-based athletics and all the benefits that they bring. We appreciate the support of all who donate – both monetarily for programs like the Officiating 101 Grant and those who choose to give of their time, energy, and skill to officiate competitions.

Officials also say the Officiating 101 Grant Program is funded through private donations from individuals, private organizations and community groups.