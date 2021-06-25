IHSBCA kicks-off North/South All-Star Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 2021 high school baseball season might be over, but 50 of the state’s best players, will get one final go-around this weekend.

The annual North/South All-Star weekend kicked off on Friday with a banquet hosted by the IHSBCA. Former Evansville infielder and current assistant for the Pittsburgh Pirates Jamey Carroll served as the keynote speaker.

The banquet was highlighted by the presentation of the Indiana High School Player of the Year award to Homestead’s Carter Mathison.

The South All-Star team features area players like Castle’s Blake Herrmann, Central’s Henry Brown, North’s Ty Rumsey and Southridge’s Colson Montgomery and Camden Gasser.

The North/South All-Star Game will begin with a doubleheader at noon on Saturday at Braun Stadium. The series will conclude at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Bosse Field with a wooden-bat game.