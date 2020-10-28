Illinois high school basketball and wrestling “put on hold”

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WEHT) Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker says high school wrestling and basketball will have to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

Pritzker and the Illinois Health Department have moved the two sports to a high risk category, which means the sports will only be allowed to participate in non-contact practices.

Boys and girls basketball practices were expected to begin on November 16th, with the season set to begin on November 30th.

