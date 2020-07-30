Illinois postpones high school football until the spring

BLOOMINGTON, IL. (WEHT) The Illinois High School Association has postponed high school football until the spring.

The IHSA says it will be a shorter season with games beginning on March 1st. While an exact number of games has not been announced, the association has told schools to expect a seven game schedule.

Fairfield head coach Justin Townsend says, “It still gives your kids something to work for, still gives them some hope. As long as they are able to get some shape of a season, whether its three, four, seven games, full season, playoffs. I think that’s important. Even though now it’s seven months away, it still gives kids a goal to work towards.”

Mt. Carmel head coach Michael Brewer adds, “There’s just been a lot of work and a lot of prep, and you know, a lot of grinding and working hard. They’re ready to play; they’re ready to do the things that they work hard for. And so, in that aspect, I think there’s a little bit of disappointment, but overall I’m pleased and I think they got a lot of things right. I think they did a good job, and ultimately it gives us the opportunity to play, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

The IHSA also postponed volleyball and boys soccer until the spring.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)