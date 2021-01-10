Illinois State snaps Aces’ winning streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Illinois State halted Evansville’s four-game winning streak on Sunday, beating the Aces 73-68.

Evansville guard Noah Frederking scored a team-high 15 points, but the Aces fell to 4-2 in Missouri Valley play, and 6-6 on the season.

The Aces will hit the road next week to take on Bradley at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

