Indiana announces Mike Woodson as Hoosiers’ next head coach

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 1: Head coach Mike Woodson of the New York Knicks yells to a ref during the second half of a game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on February. 1, 2014 in New York City. The Heat defeated the Knicks 106-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Woodson will be the next head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball program.

The school announced the hire in a tweet Sunday evening.

Thad Matta will be the associate athletic director for the men’s basketball program.

Mike Woodson and Indiana are working on a deal for the Indianapolis native to become the Hoosiers' next head coach.



Thad Matta will be the associate athletic director the men's basketball program. — JoJo Gentry (@jojogentrytv) March 28, 2021

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Woodson is finalizing a six-year contract.

After college, Woodson entered the pros as the No. 12 overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, selected by the New York Knicks. Over 11 seasons, Woodson played in 786 games and averaged 14 points per game.

When his playing career was over, Woodson eventually became an NBA assistant coach from 1996-2004, then was named head coach of the Atlanta Hawks in 2004. After five seasons in Atlanta, Woodson went back to the Knicks to coach as an assistant for one season and as a head coach for three seasons (2012-2014). He was fired in 2014, and Woodson proceeded to join the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant from 2014-2018. He left L.A. in May of 2018, and after two seasons away from coaching in the NBA, he joined the Knicks as an assistant in September of 2020.

Woodson starred at Broad Ripple High School before his college days and was named an Indiana All Star, leading the team with 26 points in a 96-88 win over the Kentucky All Stars in 1976.