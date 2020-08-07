Indiana Fever visit Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Fever President Dr. Allison Barber and mascot Freddy Fever made an appearance in Evansville on Thursday to spread awareness on a new initiative.

The team will be offering free streaming of Fever games to Indiana residents this season, the first WNBA team to offer the service.

Barber said she hopes this measure will allow the Fever to become more readily accessible in the Hoosier state.

“I want children and families and people of all ages to get to know the Indiana Fever players, and to really just become partners with us in this mission,” Barber said.

The Fever currently sit at 2-3 on the season. The team’s games can be streamed at feverbasketball.com.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)