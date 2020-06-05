Indiana golf tournament dedicated to seniors

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WEHT) – As the state begins to reopen, some Indiana high school coaches and one golf course stepped up in a big and unique way.

The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, Indiana and other coaches setup the Senior Open. A two day, 36 hole tournament, free of charge to any senior that played on a golf team.

Some local players explained they loved the opportunity to represent their school for a final time said Gibson Southern senior, Adam May.

“It’s a meaningful tournament because it’s specifically for us seniors alone, it’s our own tournament, and they put this together just for us. It just feels right, it feels like it should be. It’s always nice knowing that we are close to heading back towards the feeling of normalcy but still got a little ways to go.”

Memorial’s senior, Matt Godsey, explained it’s a chance to compete against friends on a difficult course.

“Get the guys out here one last time, and represent all of our schools, and to have a good time. It’s a great opportunity to try to finish well in this tournament.”

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)