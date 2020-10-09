Indiana high school football sectional pairings announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) The 2020 Indiana high school football sectional pairings have been announced.
Here’s a look at the match-ups for all of our local teams.
5A-Sectional 15: (October 30)
Bloomington North at North
Bloomington South at Castle
4A-Sectional 24:
Central at Jasper
Reitz at Harrison
Northview at Memorial
Boonville at Central/Jasper winner
3A-Sectional 30:
Pike Central at Washington
Vincennes Lincoln at Owen Valley
Princeton at Sullivan
3A-Sectional 32:
Gibson Southern at Heritage Hills
Southridge at Mt. Vernon
Bosse at North Harrison
2A-Sectional 40:
North Knox at Forest Park
South Spencer at Mater Dei
North Posey at Crawford Co.
Linton-Stockton at Tell City
Class 1A-Sectional 48:
Perry Central at Springs Valley
Eastern Greene at Tecumseh
West Washington at North Daviess
(This story was originally published on October 8, 2020)