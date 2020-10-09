Indiana high school football sectional pairings announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) The 2020 Indiana high school football sectional pairings have been announced.

Here’s a look at the match-ups for all of our local teams.

5A-Sectional 15: (October 30)

Bloomington North at North

Bloomington South at Castle

4A-Sectional 24:

Central at Jasper

Reitz at Harrison

Northview at Memorial

Boonville at Central/Jasper winner

3A-Sectional 30:

Pike Central at Washington

Vincennes Lincoln at Owen Valley

Princeton at Sullivan

3A-Sectional 32:

Gibson Southern at Heritage Hills

Southridge at Mt. Vernon

Bosse at North Harrison

2A-Sectional 40:

North Knox at Forest Park

South Spencer at Mater Dei

North Posey at Crawford Co.

Linton-Stockton at Tell City

Class 1A-Sectional 48:

Perry Central at Springs Valley

Eastern Greene at Tecumseh

West Washington at North Daviess

(This story was originally published on October 8, 2020)