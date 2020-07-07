Indiana high school teams begin summer workouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Monday was the day high school athletes in Indiana had been waiting for. Teams across the state were allowed to begin summer workouts.

Football teams were allowed to begin organized team activities for the first time in nearly four months. Teams are not yet allowed to begin full practices, these workouts are only conditioning drills.

EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen says, “There has been a lot of preparation gone into this. Not only our players, their families and our coaches. Just in communication of what to expect, what guidelines to follow today. We can’t come today and just expect to follow them. So there has been a lot of pre-meetings and those type of things just to explain what the expectations are today. There are some alarming numbers around right now with more cases, but right now we are following guidelines so that our children, and the way we are doing this is still safe. But we are continuing to learn and evaluate this on a daily basis.”

Football may begin contact practices on July 20th.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)