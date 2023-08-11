EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT)- The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame is honoring its 2023 inductees in Evansville this weekend.

Tonight, they held a banquet at the Old National Events Plaza and plenty of people were there to meet legends in the Indiana sports world.

With tons of sports memorabilia and phenomenal athletes such as Eva Jones-Young, Carl Nicks, Kent Benson, and 1977 National League MVP George Foster the greater Evansville Hall of Fame sure did put on a sports night to remember. The full list of inductees goes as follows.

Baseball:

Jamey Carroll (Castle High school alum, 12th round of the 1996 MLB Draft, 12 years in the MLB)

George Foster ( 5x MLB All-Star, 1976 National League MVP, 2x World Series Champion)

Basketball:

Kent Benson (1977 NBA Draft 1st overall pick, 1976 NCAA basketball tournament Most Outstanding Player, won national championship at IU)

Carl Nicks (Number 22 retired by Indiana State Sycamores, 2× First-team All-MVC, 1980 NBA Draft 23rd overall)

David Magley (1976 Indiana Mr. Basketball, 1982 First-team All-Big Eight, president of The Basketball League)

Joby Wright (1972 NBA 2nd round pick, former Indiana Hoosier, coached Miami (OH) in the 1992 NCCA basketball tournament)

Scott Fields ( over 30 years as a basketball coach, coached in FIBA and the NBA)

Boxing:

Lamon Brewster (WBO Heavyweight Champion, Sliver medal at the 1995 Pan American Games)

Eva Jones-Young ( WIBF World Bantamweight Champion)

Football:

Terry Tallen (Three-year starter at Indiana University, creator of the Terry Tallen Indiana Football Leadership Scholarship)

Track and Field:

Holli Hyche ( 10-time NCAA All-American, Two-time Olympic Trials participant, 1994 NCAA Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year)

Tennis:

Ginny Purdy (played doubles at the 1984 and 1985 French Open)

Professional Wrestling:

Rip Rogers (appeared in WCW and helped train wrestlers such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Mark Henry, and Batista)

Thirteen legends will be enshrined into Indiana sports glory during Saturday’s banquet.

While much of Friday was just for show the guests are still honored to be recognized as hall of famers. David Magley the 1978 Indiana Mr. Basketball talked about the honor.

“Well, I mean, there’s there’s there’s great pride to be a part of that here. I mean, I go around the world and I was in Cleveland, I played for Cleveland. Its 28th pick of the NBA draft for Cleveland and some of the same energy play. I’m like, yeah, I played for the Cavs. Well, that’s pretty cool. I played Kansas, but I wasn’t here. High school. What? They’re more impressed by that than anything else I’ve ever done. So from that standpoint, it’s been a great identity.”

The induction ceremony will be tomorrow night starting at six.

Where Magley and his fellow accomplished sports figures will forever be recognized as Indiana greats.