Indianapolis 500 impacts local economy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN/WEHT) — It’s known as the greatest spectacle in racing. To many though, this year’s Indy 500 is little more than a formality. No fanfare, no cheering the cars turning one as the green flag drops. And perhaps more importantly, a huge hit to the Indianapolis economy.

The race postponed now until August 23rd.

33 cars, 200 laps, 500 miles. and grandstands with no fans.

Fans still arriving from all over the country to watch from the outside.

“I’ve waited a year and three months to hear 230 mile per hour and I absolutely love it,” said fan Pete Weyenberg. “I knew I couldn’t get inside this year but I had to come anyway.”

That’s what many including Pete Weyenberg from Wisconsin are doing to get a feeling of race weekend.

“Right here is just fine,” said Weyenberg. “I get to hear the cars. I can smell it.”

Without the 300,000 fans flocking to the motor speedway, some companies are taking a punch to the gut.

“Overall number of rides are down but with the rides being longer we are actually seeing better utilization,” said Ryan Kowalewski with Lime Scooters.

Lime Scooters said they just reached their millionth ride, which was delayed by COVID-19. They say last year’s Indy 500 was a bread winner and one of their busiest days. That’s not the case this time around.

“Safety is number one so we recognize why there aren’t fans around,” said Kowalewski.

Meanwhile UBER drivers are scarce.

“I’m actually making more money than I typically do.” said Zachary Alexander. “I think there are less drivers out there so the demand is higher.”

Many drivers stopped operating, weary of passengers due to the virus.

“I can’t even start picking up passengers unless I can prove I have a mask on, ” said Alexander.

Although the loss to fans is devastating, the millions in economic loss is also crippling. While everyone is taking the necessary precautions to keep people safe.

“This thoughtful decision will ensure the health of the event moving forward so we commend the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for making this decision,” said Vice President of Visit Indy Chris Gahl.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)