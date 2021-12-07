Indianapolis Colts nominate Kenny Moore for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Cornerback (23) Kenny Moore II of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. The Colts defeated the Bills 41-15. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is the team’s nominee for the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The honor recognizes one player from each of the 32 teams for their dedication to community service as well as their contributions on the field. Moore will receive a special helmet decal to wear during the rest of the season signifying his nomination.

“Kenny is just so authentic,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “Whenever I think about Kenny, I just think, whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to make an impact, he’s going to make a difference because of the amount that he cares and how hard he will work and the length that he will go to, to help somebody else.”

Moore a five-year veteran, has a soft spot for children, as glimpsed in a recent episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks series. He’s used his platform to help children who are dealing with early childhood illnesses and raise awareness about the issue as well as funds.

Here are a few community efforts Moore has been involved with this year:

Joined the George4Foundation Board in 2021, which supports individuals with special needs. He also played in their cornhole tournament to raise funds for GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center. He played alongside IndyCar drivers, IndyCar team owners and American Cornhole Professional players.

In June, Moore participated in the inaugural “Tee Off For Tyler” event, helping raise over $13,000 for the Tyler Trent Foundation supporting cancer research.

He is a board member for the A Kid Again Foundation, which provides cost-free and recurring events for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Moore also collaborated with a local apparel store, The Shop Indy, on a “Mighty” shirt, helping raise over $6,000 for the Mighty Mason Fund, which supports pediatric palliative care. The NFL matched Moore’s fundraising efforts from the shirt with a $5,000 grant.

In September, he participated in the 13th playground build the Colts have put on since 2008. He, along with more than 150 volunteers, put up the playground for an Indiana Public School in a single day with the help of the Colts teammates and community members.

Moore has also supported the Colts’ “Kicking the Stigma” campaign focused on mental health, sharing his own experiences in videos, PSAs and roundtable discussions to highlight the impact of mental health awareness.

On the field, Moore is one of the Colts’ most dynamic defensive players. He leads the team in interceptions with four and ranks third in total tackles with 77 (62 solo, 15 assisted). He has also tallied a sack and a forced fumble.

While his presence on the defense is always noticeable, his first-quarter performance against the Houston Texans was impossible to overlook. Moore intercepted the first pass of the game and forced a fumble on the Texans’ second drive. The early turnovers swung the momentum squarely in the Colts’ favor, and Indy went on to win 31-0.

The NFL will select one of the 32 nominees as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. That player will receive a $250,000 donation to his charity of choice. The other 31 nominees will receive a donation of up to $40,000 for their charity of choice, with the money coming via the NFL Foundation and sponsor Nationwide.