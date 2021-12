Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ky (WEHT) – The Indianapolis Colts today placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He needs two negative tests in 24 hours, and if he has no symptoms he can play January 1 and 2.

