Indy 500 merch shop closes after 34 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN/WEHT) Since fans won’t be able to participate in the greatest spectacle in racing like normal – many have gone in search of memories of past races. And those may be harder to get soon.

Fans are heading to Speedway Monogramming before it closes its doors after 34 years.

Decades of races and memorabilia packed under a 6,000 square foot roof across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

One fan tells Eyewitness News: “It brings back a lot of memories. I have an older brother that has every program since 1979 I believe. He still has them. Just looking around, memories of lots of races we’ve been to.”

It’s the only place of its kind in Speedway. It’s the only place you can pick up a phone and ask this.

“Do you have a silver badge from 1972?” said owner Speedway Monogramming Jim Luebbert. “I say yeah.”

After 34 years, the owner of Speedway Monogramming, Jim Luebbert is deciding to close the doors.

He and his wife started as a small shop that sold patches. They opened a bigger location and he started working the Indy 500 with the pit crew and as a mechanic. That’s when his collection grew.

“I have quite a variety of memorabilia which I have collected in my private collection for years,” Luebbert. “I just loved it.”

Love that turned into purpose and passion that just had to be shared with the rest of the racing world.

“It’s things I’ve collected from all over the world,” said Luebbert. “And people have come in here with their collections and I bought them.”

He’s 80-years-old now and business hasn’t been booming as usual. He says if this was a normal race in may without social distancing he’d be packed. But the lights will go dark once the building is sold possibly marking the 104th running of the Indy 500 the last.

Coming up Saturday, you can watch the special broadcast of Countdown to Indy. You can watch 11:30 a.m. on ABC 25 and 10 p.m. on the CW 7.