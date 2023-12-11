INDIANAPOLIS — Many in Indianapolis are hoping that Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark goes pro next season and joins the Fever, including local businesses.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the Indiana Fever will pick No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft for the second straight year.

Fans in Indy immediately began speculating about who the team will select with the pick, with many hoping that NCAA standout Caitlin Clark will forgo her final season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes, commit to the WNBA draft and join the Fever.

Now, local businesses in the Indianapolis area are joining a state-wide push by fans to encourage Clark to leave college hoops behind and go pro.

This week, Jiffy Lube of Indiana announced that their businesses have “joined the push to entice a superstar to join” the Indy community.

To do this, President and CEO of Jiffy Lube of Indiana Steve Sanner said he reached out Monday to multiple Indy stores with a special request: Display the message ‘Caitlin, please come play for the Fever’ or ‘Caitlin, please join the Fever’ on one side of Jiffy Lube readerboards this week.

Sanner said in a news release that the goal of this request is to “create a noticeable splash” and showcase the “immense desire of our city to welcome a phenomenal talent” to the Fever.

Photos of the signage, provided by Jiffy Lube, can be seen below:

Clark, a generational star and last year’s Naismith College Player of the Year, has previously said she will trust her gut when deciding whether to stay in school for a fifth year.

In addition to Clark, NCAA standouts Paige Bueckers of UConn and LSU’s Angel Reese also have the decision to head back to school for another year (players received an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

For now, though, the Fever will have to wait. The Associated Press has reported players have a few days before the WNBA draft on April 15 to declare.

If Clark were to come to the Fever, she would be joining a fellow Naismith College Player of the Year and 2023’s WNBA Rookie of the Year in Aliyah Boston.

Indiana selected Boston, who won an NCAA Championship with South Carolina in 2022, with last year’s top pick in the draft. The center went on to average 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and was named a WNBA All-Star in her first pro season.

The Fever have struggled in recent seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2016. This weekend they became only the third WNBA franchise to win the draft lottery in consecutive seasons, joining the Seattle Storm (2001-02 and 2015-16) and the Las Vegas Aces (2017-19).