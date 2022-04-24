BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will be returning to the Hoosiers for the 2022-2023 season. This will be the third season for the 6’6″, 225 pounder.

This past season, Geronimo averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game. He is ranked first for Indiana in offensive rebounds and second in defensive rebounds. His standout moment came at a clutch time, putting up 15 points and 7 rebounds in the Hoosiers’ First Four victory over Wyoming in Dayton.

The announcement comes just a week after five-star recruit Malik Reneau committed to Mike Woodson’s roster. More minutes could be in Geronimo’s future if Trayce Jackson-Davis remains in the NBA draft.