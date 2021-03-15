IU fires basketball coach Archie Miller after 4 seasons in Bloomington

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 19: Head coach Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts to a call during the Crossroads Classic college basketball game against the Butler Bulldogs on December 19, 2020 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is in the market for a new head basketball coach.

The university fired Archie Miller, who came to IU from Dayton and coached four seasons in Bloomington.

Miller, who touted a tough, hard-nosed style of basketball, came to Indiana with high hopes in 2017. But IU finished .500 in Big Ten play just once under his tenure.

Miller recruited well in the state but couldn’t translate that into success on the court, with the Hoosiers’ inconsistency constantly frustrating fans.

Parting ways will Miller will cost the university, which reportedly owes the coach more than $10 million in a buyout.

IU failed to make the NCAA Tournament this season–and never played in the Big Dance with Miller at the helm. The Hoosiers lost their first and only game of the Big Ten Tournament to Rutgers to end the 2020-2021 season.

That was a far cry from Miller’s six season at Dayton, in which the Flyers won at least 20 games five times and made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson released the following statement: