Ivy League cancels all fall sports

(WEHT) – The Ivy League has ruled out playing all sports this fall, marking the first Division I conference to say it will not hold sports this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No decision has been made about winter or spring sports or whether fall sports could be played in the spring of 2021.

Student-athletes will be allowed to practice on campus, in modified form.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)