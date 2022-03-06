EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville softball went 4-for-4 this weekend, defeating Oakland, Green Bay, Morehead State and Creighton.

Aces pitcher Izzy Vetter went full beast mode and threw back-to-back no-hitters and has thrown three already this season. Vetter didn’t allow any hits in the games against Morehead State on Saturday as well as the Creighton game on Sunday. The Aces had the chance to go 5-for-5 on the weekend, but Sunday’s second game of a double header was determined a no-contest due to rain and lightning. It will not count towards either team’s records.