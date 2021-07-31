Jackie Young receives special homecoming parade

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Rallying behind a hometown hero, the city of Princeton came out Saturday to honor Princeton native Jackie Young, days after her triumph at Japan 2020.

Riding atop a fire engine, Young was the star of a parade fit for a champion. Fitted in a Princeton Community High School pullover, Joe Williams came to the parade with his family, noting how exciting it was to not only see someone who won gold, but to have that person also come from Princeton.

Dacia Wilkerson, a longtime friend of Young, says Saturday was a historic day in Princeton, saying Young’s determination and success could inspire others. Young, who grew up watching legendary players like Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings, says she’s honored to become an inspiration in her own hometown.