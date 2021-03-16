Jacoby Brissett agrees to 1-year deal with Miami

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for Carson Wentz’s backup.

Jacoby Brissett, who’s bounced from starter to backup quarterback since being acquired in a 2017 trade with New England, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth a maximum of $7.5 million with $5 million guaranteed. ESPN was first to report the transaction.

Brissett’s departure was anticipated and leaves a hole behind Wentz, whose trade from Philadelphia becomes official Wednesday at 4 p.m. Jacob Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, will be given every opportunity to work as the No. 2 QB, but it’s likely general manager Chris Ballard will sign a veteran in the coming months.

The Colts obtained Brissett in a September 2017 trade with the Patriots when it became clear Andrew Luck wouldn’t be ready for the opening of the season because of shoulder issues. Luck would miss the entire season, and Brissett would start the final 15 games after a disastrous opener by Scott Tolzien.

Over the past four seasons, Brissett appeared in 46 games with 30 starts. He also started 15 games in 2019 following Luck’s sudden retirement. Brissett led the Colts to a 5-2 start before suffering a knee injury at Pittsburgh that limited his effectiveness the rest of the season. The team lost seven of its last nine games, finishing 7-9.

Brissett passed for 6,059 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his time with the Colts.

He also was heavily involved in community work and was the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate last season.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.