INDIANAPOLIS – The Jaguars rallied from a fourth quarter deficit to top the Colts 31-21 in Anthony Richardson’s debut Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tank Bigsby scored on a one-yard run to give Jacksonville the lead with just over five minutes to play. Travis Etienne padded the Jaguars’ lead with a 26-yard run after Richardson threw his first career interception.

The Colts’ season opening winless streak now stands at 10 games. The last time the franchise won in week one was 2013 against the Raiders.

Richardson became the Colts’ seventh opening day starter in the last seven seasons. He finished 24 of 37 for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a score. He left the game late after taking a hit near the goal line.

Jacksonville found the end zone first when Trevor Lawrence found Calvin Ridley for a 9-yard touchdown on third-and-long late in the first quarter.

Richardson responded with his first scoring drive in the NFL. He connected with Kylen Grandson for 11 yards, ran for 12 yards and hit Josh Downs for 22 yards. The rookie then capped the drive off with a 2-run TD run to tie the game at 7.

The Colts turned the ball over on downs their next two possessions before Lawrence threw his second touchdown pass of the games. The 18-yard TD toss to Zay Jones put the Jaguars up 14-7 at halftime.

Indianapolis tied the game at 14 in the third quarter on Richardson’s first career touchdown pass, a 39-yard scoring strike to Michael Pittman Jr.

Jacksonville regained the lead on a field goal, but the Colts went ahead for the first time on a wild play. DeForest Buckner hit Lawrence, the football came loose. Bigsby picked it up, but didn’t move. Zaire Franklin knocked the ball free and Buckner picked it up, running 26 yards for the TD.

The Colts will look to even their record next week when they play their first road game of the season at Houston at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.