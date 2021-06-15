Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Four people sent to hospital after GRITS bus crash in Henderson
Top Stories
New principal announced for Audubon Elementary
New addiction recovery center opens in Henderson
Affidavit: 3 charged with fraud after trying to cash fake checks
Parents protest outside of EVSC meeting
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Raiders lineman Carl Nassib comes out as first gay active NFL player
Top Stories
Deaconess Class raises money for women’s health
Video
Southridge’s Colson Montgomery preparing for MLB Draft
Video
Tokyo Olympics allowing only 50% capacity — 10K local fans — in venues
At 35, Felix makes a comeback and lands her 5th Olympics
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers 06/22/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ellis Park 06/22/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Cathedral Health Care Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Medicare Advantage Plans with Senior Connection
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/22/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Another Good Word with Dr. Jonathan Carroll
Video
Contests
Summer Smash
Holiday World Contest
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Japan 2020
Tokyo Olympics allowing only 50% capacity — 10K local fans — in venues
At 35, Felix makes a comeback and lands her 5th Olympics
Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31-year-old shot put record
Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM
Dressel wins, but Manuel fails to advance in swim stunner
Latest Video
Ron's Forecast for Tuesday, June 22
Video
Skeeter Meter for Tuesday
Video
Ron's Lunchtime Forecast for Tuesday
Video
Deaconess Class raises money for women's health
Video
Wayne's Detailed Forecast - June 21, 2021
Video
Southridge's Montgomery preparing for MLB Draft
Video
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Top medical adviser says ‘no fans’ safest for Tokyo Olympics
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
Chances fade for Shelby Houlihan to race at Olympic trials after another setback in doping case
Lilly King advances to 200 meter breaststroke finals at US team trials
Meijer LPGA Classic features Olympic hopefuls
Video
Backing up the talk: Outspoken King wins at US swim trials
Japan plans to ease coronavirus state of emergency amid final preparations for Tokyo Olympics
Vaccine laggard Japan steps up shots with company efforts
Athlete warning: Follow the rules at Tokyo Olympics, or else
Tainted burrito led to four year ban, record holding runner says
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Trending Stories
21 arrested in Tell City drug investigations
Video
Affidavit: 3 charged with fraud after trying to cash fake checks
Southridge’s Colson Montgomery preparing for MLB Draft
Video
White County residents take precaution over bear sightings
Video
Deaconess Class raises money for women’s health
Video