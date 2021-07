Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

TOKYO (WEHT) – Friends and family of Jackie Young have been rooting her on as she competes in the 3×3 basketball semifinals.

Young was a late replacement to Team USA for the games in Tokyo. She’s already played once Wednesday morning, with Team USA winning 18-16 against France.

Team USA will play in the championship game around 8 a.m. Wednesday.