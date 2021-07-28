Friends, family cheer on Princeton native Jackie Young- thousands of miles away

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Thousands of miles, an ocean, and a 14 hour time difference separate Princeton from Japan but on Wednesday, Tri-State native Jackie Young’s friends and family cheered her on in real-time as Young and Team USA fought for the title of world champion.

Japan 2020 has offered a little bit of everything so far, from the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat, but on Wednesday- nothing could match the hometown pride for Young as she and the rest of the women’s 3×3 basketball team won the top prize Wednesday morning.

Young‘s aunt, Lisa Young says the moment her niece became a world champion was “surreal,” adding she was still numb after the game.

Family friend Sean Packer says Wednesday’s triumph only adds to Young’s impressive resume, adding to titles she won in high school and college. Packer says the only thing Young needs now is a WNBA championship, and he’s confident she’ll get one of those too.

Young’s friends and family are planning on a celebration in Princeton over the weekend, but details are still being finalized.