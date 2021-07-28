Lilly King advances to finals in 200 meter breaststroke

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 10: Lilly King of the United States competes in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke heat on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TOKYO (WEHT) – Lilly King placed second in the semifinals of the 200 meter breaststroke on Wednesday and will be advancing to the finals on Thursday night. King finished behind Kaylene Corbett from South Africa.

King swam in the preliminary around just before 6 a.m. Central Time. She won her heat and was the second seed going into the semifinals. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker beat King’s heat time by three seconds. In the semifinals, Tatjana Schoenmaker placed first, nearly beating King’s time by three seconds once again.

The finals in the 200 meter breaststroke are scheduled for Thursday night just after 8:30 Central Time.